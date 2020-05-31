Pet of the Week

Winston is a 4-year-old Great Dane/pit mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He weighs 85 pounds. Winston is a very sweet dog who knows how to sit and gets along great with other dogs. He’s also housebroken.
Winston is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. Contact the shelter at 270-443-5923 if you’re interested in Winston or another animal.
