Rocky, the Pet of the Week, is a 4-year-old Australian shepherd mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, which is located at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah. The humane society said he was brought to it by Animal Control as a stay on May 11, and he is the “sweetest” dog. Rocky is neutered, housebroken and good with cats, children and other dogs, according to the humane society. Rocky is also heartworm positive, but he would be sent home with full treatment. Call the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more about Rocky or the other dogs and cats available for adoption.
