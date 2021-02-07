Pet of the Week

Myrna is a 1-year-old Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is current on shots, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed. Myrna is energetic and loves to play outside. She would do best in a home with no other animals, but loves the attention that people can give her.
Contact 270-443-5923 for more information about Myrna or other animals at the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.