Pet of the Week

Fergie

Fergie is a 6-year-old Cane Corso mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. She’s heartworm positive, but would go home with full treatment. Fergie would make a great addition to a quiet family home. When she came to the humane society, she was very underweight and scared. Since then, Fergie has put on more than 20 pounds and came around to love attention. Call the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more about Fergie or the other dogs and cats available for adoption.

