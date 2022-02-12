Pet of the Week

Ralphie is a 1-year-old cattle dog mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. Ralphie would make a great addition to a new family, especially if you have tons of animals. He does well with other animals and has lots of energy. He loves toys as well. If interested, call the humane society at 270-443-5923 to learn more about Ralphie and other dogs and cats available for adoption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- McCracken County hoops completes sweep of Graves County
- Allen seeking scholarships to become an engineer
- Area student COVID rates falling with general population
- Mr. and Mrs. Luke Meredith
- Local NAACP marks its 93rd year
- Striped skunk's activity makes winter possibly pungent
- COVID masking is 'fluid situation that continues to evolve'
- Kentucky’s 2021-22 hunting year grinds toward close
- Duplicate Bridge
- Whitfield strives for a career in the medical field
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.