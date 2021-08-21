Pet of the Week

George is a 2-year-old Lab mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is neutered, current on shots and microchipped. He tested negative for heartworm. George would be best in a home where he is the only pet. He’s sweet and just needs some time and attention. He’s also housebroken and good on a leash. Phone 270-443-5923 to learn more about George and other pets available for adoption at the humane society.
