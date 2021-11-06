Pet of the Week

Marty is a 3-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. He is up to date on shots, microchipped and neutered. He tested negative for heartworm. Marty would make a great addition to a home. He is super sweet and loves belly rubs. He just needs some time and attention. Marty would also make a good guard dog and he loves to destroy toys. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more about Marty or other pets available for adoption at the humane society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- New ice cream shop planned for Broadway
- Most of U.S. to 'fall back' Sunday morning
- Rabbits on a roll with hunting just ahead
- County accepts Vistra's agreement
- Kentucky soybean farmers will give soy tires to nonprofits
- Seventh suspect arrested in Paducah murder investigation
- McCracken COVID cases see uptick over last week
- Parks & Rec honored for Peck Education Trail
- PEOPLE AND BUSINESS
- Phoenix Project rises in its third year at McCracken County Jail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.