Pet of the Week

Reno, who is less than a year old, is a Terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is spayed, current on shots and microchipped. She also tested negative for heartworm.
Reno is very shy and skittish. She needs someone who can spend time with her. She also needs a lot of time and devotion and someone to not give up on her. The humane society said to let it know if anyone has questions or concerns. Call 270-443-5923 for more information about cats and dogs available for adoption.
