4-year-old retriever-mix, Miller, has grown a lot since he arrived at the McCracken County Humane Society. Now, he’s looking for a forever home.
The humane society said Miller came to them through animal control in Aug. 2022, as part of a hoarding case.
While he is still very timid when meeting strangers, the humane society said he is good with other dogs — having recently joined a large playgroup at their facility. They have not tested him with cats, but said they could, if requested.
The humane society said Miller is housebroken, up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and fully vaccinated.
Miller would do best with older children who understand he needs time to be comfortable around new people.
To inquire about Miller, call the humane society at (270) 443-5923.
