MILLER

While he is still very timid when meeting strangers, the humane society said he is good with other dogs. He’s looking for his forever home.

 MCCRACKEN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

4-year-old retriever-mix, Miller, has grown a lot since he arrived at the McCracken County Humane Society. Now, he’s looking for a forever home.

The humane society said Miller came to them through animal control in Aug. 2022, as part of a hoarding case.

