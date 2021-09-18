The McCracken County Humane Society in Paducah invites people to attend its “Fall in Love” pet adoption event this weekend.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the front yard of the humane society — located at 4000 Coleman Road — the event includes discounted pet adoptions, games for children, a food truck, prizes, a “pup kissing booth,” raffles and more, according to the humane society.
“We’re going to have some carnival type activities for kids,” the humane society’s executive director, Traci Phelps, told The Sun. “We’re going to do a dog painting activity, where the kids will get to choose the dog that they want to have paint a picture for them. We’re going to be doing a lot of discount adoptions.”
Phelps explained the event coincides with the last day of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive, and it’s hoping to wrap it up “with a bang.”
“We have something to suit everyone. We have every kind of personality. We have all different sizes,” she said. “We have a lot of great animals that are just wanting their forever homes (and they) would make some great pets for people.”
The humane society has about 90 total animals that are available, Phelps estimated, which is “actually down a little bit.” As for Sunday, there’s not a specific goal for the number of adoptions, other than as many as possible.
“We have quite a few that have been here for extended periods of time, and I’d really like to get a lot of those guys, especially, into some good homes,” she added. “But any adoption is better than no adoption, so as many as we can get is what we’re shooting for.”
Regarding adoptions, the prospective pet owners who rent their home will need to have proof from their landlord, such as a lease or a letter from the landlord, that says it’s OK for them to have a pet.
“We wanted to have one in the spring, and there was just a whole lot going on here, and we weren’t able to really organize it, so we’re just fingers crossed that the weather holds out for us for this one,” Phelps said, on the event.
If the weather is bad enough, the pet adoption event will be canceled. She said people can check the humane society’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, contact the humane society at 270-443-5923.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
