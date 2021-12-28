Personal property recovered from Mayfield candle factory

Some personal property from the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory collapse has been recovered.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is offering the chance for people who had property inside of the factory to go to His House Ministries on Thursday to claim it, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.
Items recovered include keys, purses, wallets, cellphones and other personal belongings.
Those who lost property inside of the factory are asked to go to His House Ministries, 1250 State Route 303 in Mayfield, between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday to claim the items. People who go to claim personal items will be asked to provide a description of the items they are missing, and to bring a form of identification, if possible.
Grief counselors will also be on site if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.