Personal property recovered from Mayfield candle factory

Those who had personal property inside of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory can go to His House Ministries on Thursday to claim their belongings. 

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Some personal property from the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory collapse has been recovered.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is offering the chance for people who had property inside of the factory to go to His House Ministries on Thursday to claim it, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.

Items recovered include keys, purses, wallets, cellphones and other personal belongings.

Those who lost property inside of the factory are asked to go to His House Ministries, 1250 State Route 303 in Mayfield, between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday to claim the items. People who go to claim personal items will be asked to provide a description of the items they are missing, and to bring a form of identification, if possible.

Grief counselors will also be on site if needed.

