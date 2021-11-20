Permit approved: what's next for McCracken County Solar

With the approval of its conditional use permit, McCracken County Solar, owned by Community Energy Inc., can now move forward with its project. Chris Killenberg, regional development director for Community Energy, said on Wednesday after the McCracken County Board of Adjustment meeting that getting this permit approved was “one of the major hurdles” the company had to clear.
“Without [the conditional use permit], we could not have done the project,” Killenberg said.
The approval came a month after the BOA denied the company’s previous conditional use permit. After Killenberg and other county and city representatives presented more evidence and testimony on why this solar farm project would benefit McCracken County, the BOA voted unanimously to approve the project at its three-hour long meeting. The approval came with 13 conditions that McCracken County Solar will need to demonstrate to the BOA that they have met.
The company also received state clearance in late October. The Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting granted McCracken County Solar a construction certificate, provided the company meets 36 mitigation measures and conditions the state board outlined.
McCracken County Solar’s website lists the construction certificate and the conditional use permit as the two key documents the company needed to begin development. Additionally, Killenberg told the BOA the Federal Aviation Administration and the Kentucky Aviation Board have signed off on the solar farm project.
Original plans for the solar farm called for the project to be constructed and operational by the end of 2022, according to McCracken County Solar’s website.
Killenberg said the company still has “a number of studies” to conduct, including a study on the transmission line the solar farm would use to transmit electricity, and other “small” permits that need to be approved.
During the construction phase, the comany will hire about 150 people to build the solar farm. The construction phase is estimated to last between six and nine months. Once the solar farm is up and running, it will then require two or three full-time employees to keep it running.
The solar farm, essentially a large collection of solar panels and solar equipment, will be located in western McCracken County along New Liberty Church Road. The project site includes about 615 acres of land. McCracken County Solar has 30-year lease agreements with local landowners to place the panels on their land. The project is expected to produce 140 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, or about half of the electricity consumed by all McCracken County households, according to McCracken County Solar’s website.
BOA previously held public comment opportunities in August and September, according to previous Sun reports. No member of the public spoke in favor or against the solar farm’s permit at those meetings. When public discussion opened Wednesday, three people spoke in favor of the permit, and three people spoke against it.
Multiple people, including Greater Paducah Economic Development President Bruce Wilcox, Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke to the BOA on Wednesday about how having a solar farm in McCracken County would potentially draw a multi-billion dollar investment project to the county and help the county grow economically. Companies and industries that use green energy to power some of their operations are eligible for a federal tax break, Clymer said.
One item multiple BOA members said they did not hear about prior to Wednesday’s meeting was the impact of the future solar farm on Jackson Purchase Energy Customers. Bob Berry, president and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Cooperative, which Jackson Purchase Energy is a member of, said if McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit was not approved, bills for Jackson Purchase Energy customers would ultimately go up.
That’s because Big Rivers and McCracken County Solar have an agreement for the solar farm to sell 100% of the power it generates to Big Rivers. Berry said if the company could not put solar panels in the county, Big Rivers would go somewhere else to get solar energy for its customers, which he added was going to be more expensive than getting solar energy from McCracken County. The increased cost of getting solar energy from another area would have ultimately trickled down to Jackson Purchase Area customers, Berry said.
“The permit approval was very important to the citizens of McCracken County. The solar project is needed based on the increased demand for economic development projects in McCracken County that require renewable energy as part of their sustainability goals,” Berry told The Sun.
Proposed amendments to the county’s zoning board ordinance, which the McCracken County Fiscal Court will vote on at its hearing on Monday, would require solar farms to be setback 150 feet from exterior property lines, and to be located at least 500 feet away from existing homes.
The county’s zoning ordinance already requires solar farms to keep existing tree lines in place, or for the company to plant 8-foot tall evergreen trees, to act as a natural visual buffer. It also requires a security fence to be placed around the solar farm. The fences must either be at least 7 feet tall, or be at least 6 feet tall with three strands of barbed wire.
