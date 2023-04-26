PRINCETON — Since the December 2021 tornado, a tremendous amount of cleanup, demolition, preparation and planning for the future have gone into replacing infrastructure that was lost in the tornado.
Although it seems like replacing buildings on a university research station like here in Princeton takes a long, long time, the reason is that there are so many stakeholders and users involved in this public facility, in addition to all of the necessary negotiations between administrative personnel at the University of Kentucky and the insurance company involved. Although many temporary structures have been placed in the past year — two large equipment sheds, shop, pesticide storage, two office structures and lab facilities — these are all temporary structures to allow our work to continue until permanent structures can be built. 2023 will see many permanent structures being built at the UK Research and Education Center.
Some of the first of these will be field structures. including permanent equipment storage sheds and tobacco curing barns.
The first permanent structure that has been completed is our tobacco research greenhouse (see Figure 1). Our new tobacco greenhouse is nearly identical to our old greenhouse and stands at the same site where it has been for at least the last 25 years. This greenhouse is 35-feet wide by 60-feet long and will provide the necessary float bed space to produce at least 10 acres of research tobacco, plus some additional space for tobacco research experiments. Although we still need to complete electrical wiring and get natural gas connected to the greenhouse heater, plus finish some interior fine grading, and pour concrete for the interior sidewalk and seeding areas, this greenhouse should definitely be ready for full use by spring 2024. So far in 2023, growth and performance of this year’s crop of tobacco transplants in commercial production greenhouses has been good, with only a few isolated problems from diseases or abiotic problems like condensation (see Figure 2).
In the coming weeks, construction will begin on at least three permanent equipment sheds, followed by our fire-cured tobacco barn and an air-cured tobacco barn. We plan on all of our tobacco infrastructure to be back by the end of this year. We plan to be back to full tobacco research capacity by 2024.
This year will be much like 2022 was for us, with our research going on at other locations, such as Murray State University, the University of Tennessee Highland Rim REC in Springfield, Tennessee, and at private on-farm locations in Hopkinsville, Owensboro and Tennessee. We are excited to see the return of our Corn-Soybean-Tobacco Field Day here at UKREC on July 25. Although we will not have much tobacco research here this year, we will have a demonstration plot and field day participants should be able to view tobacco barn construction by that time.
We would like to thank all of our stakeholders and supporters as we continue to navigate building the new UKREC in Princeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.