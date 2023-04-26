PRINCETON — Since the December 2021 tornado, a tremendous amount of cleanup, demolition, preparation and planning for the future have gone into replacing infrastructure that was lost in the tornado.

Although it seems like replacing buildings on a university research station like here in Princeton takes a long, long time, the reason is that there are so many stakeholders and users involved in this public facility, in addition to all of the necessary negotiations between administrative personnel at the University of Kentucky and the insurance company involved. Although many temporary structures have been placed in the past year — two large equipment sheds, shop, pesticide storage, two office structures and lab facilities — these are all temporary structures to allow our work to continue until permanent structures can be built. 2023 will see many permanent structures being built at the UK Research and Education Center.

