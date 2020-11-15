Cardiologist Stephen Frossard, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology, previously known as the Heart Group. He specializes in diagnosing, treating and preventing diseases of the cardiovascular system. His services focus on a whole-person approach to treatment. Frossard earned a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed internal medicine and general cardiology fellowships at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Miss., and an interventional cardiology fellowship at Franciscan Alliance in Olympia Fields, Ill.
The Bryant Law Center has been selected among the “best law firms” for 2021 in U.S. News and World Report, with a regional practice area of personal injury litigation-plaintiffs. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has been selected. Firms included in the 2021 “best law firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are listed on a national and regional-based scale. The 2021 rankings are based on the highest number of participating ﬁrms and client votes received on record. Almost 16,000 lawyers provided more than 1,229,000 law ﬁrm assessments, and more than 12,000 clients participated providing 107,000 evaluations.
Baptist Health Wound Care at Baptist Health Paducah has received the distinguished Center of the Year award from Healogics. Only eight centers out of more than 600 nationwide received this award for quality patient care and clinical outcomes. In order to qualify for Center of the Year, Baptist Health Wound Care met stringent quality measures, including high healing outcomes, low days to heal and excellent patient satisfaction rates, in addition to other operational metrics. Baptist Health Wound Care in Paducah previously received the President’s Circle Center of Distinction. Healogics delayed announcing Center of the Year to be sensitive to the impacts experienced by field employees due to COVID-19. The company assessed the situation and its effects on centers each month to determine the best time for the announcement.
Ally Scheer, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School counselor, recently received the 2020 Kentucky Counseling Association Outstanding School Counselor Award for professional excellence and distinguished service.
Debbie Murdock, a head teller at The Murray Bank’s north office, has been named employee of the quarter. In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job. Murdock has worked at The Murray Bank for five years. The employee of the quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Karomibal Mejia, MD, an interventional cardiologist focused on carotid, coronary and vascular disease, has joined Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Mejia completed his medical degree at Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, and completed his residency at Bronx Lebanon & Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, in internal medicine. He continued his education by completing a cardiology fellowship and an interventional/endovascular cardiology fellowship at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and is a well registered physician in vascular ultrasound interpretation.
FNB Bank has announced the following leadership changes: Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Marty Nichols, FNB’s current president and CEO, will become the chairman of the board of directors and senior adviser. Dr. Charles Shields, FNB’s current chairman of the board, will transition to be the chairman of the bank’s holding company, Jackson Financial Corporation. Sally Hopkins, FNB’s current chief operating officer and executive vice president, will transition to FNB’s president and CEO. She will serve as the bank’s 11th president/CEO, and the first woman to assume the role. Nichols has been in banking for 41 years. In his new role, he will continue to serve FNB customers and will actively pursue business development opportunities, while overseeing the board of directors. Hopkins started her banking career in 1980. She will continue with some of her COO duties and will guide the bank in providing high-quality financial services to the communities that FNB serves.
Andrea Lester, of Paducah, has earned her project management professional certification. This industry-recognized certification for project managers demonstrates experience, education and competency to successfully lead and direct projects and connects them to a community of professionals, organizations and experts worldwide. She is a project manager currently working as a part of the health facilities group for Initial Outfitting and Transition services for Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group. She is serving in parallel as the medical logistics project manager for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Md., and for the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Texas.
