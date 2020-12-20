A&K Construction Inc., based in Paducah, has announced that Ken Hunt, its longtime owner and president, will step down from his current duties and assume the role of chairman emeritus. Hunt, who established A&K in 1987, will transition from day-to-day operations on Dec. 31, and transfer 100% of the company’s ownership to longtime employees Bill Boyd and Ricky Tabers. Hunt will remain involved on a limited basis, focusing on business development and sales for the company. Boyd, an Oklahoma University Civil Engineering graduate, has worked for A&K since 2003, and will take on the role of president and CEO. Tabers, a Murray State University graduate and A&K employee since 2007, will assume the role of executive vice president. Both Boyd and Tabers have been instrumental in A&K’s growth over the last 17 years, and bring a combined 50 years’ experience in estimating and managing projects ranging from $5 million to $60 million. Also, 22-year veteran employee Beth Trimble will assume the official role as secretary for the corporation, replacing Beth Hunt, who has served in that role since the company’s founding. Over the past 33 years, the company has grown from less than $1 million in revenue in 1987 to annual revenues averaging more than $80 million over the last 10 years. The company has cumulative revenues since 1987 of more than $1.3 billion, has completed more than 2,000 projects of all types and sizes, operates in seven states, with 120 full-time employees and indirect management of more than 200 subcontractors at any given time.
Bill Dunn has graduated from the National Association of Counties’ High Performance Leadership Academy (HPLA). The program is an advanced online 12-week program to equip county government professionals with practical leadership skills. The HPLA program was developed by the Professional Development Academy. It is designed specifically for unique challenges and opportunities of serving in local government focusing on five practical skills of leading, organizing, collaboration, communicating and delivering. The faculty consists of Gen. Colin Powell and Dr. Marshall Goldsmith among many prominent public, private and university sector leaders. The course requires an average time investment of five hours each week. Each participant has reading assignments and videos to review from many industry leaders in addition to a weekly meeting with peers from other county governments to discuss the lesson of the week. During the entire course each participant works to create their own “leadership oath.” The program was paid for by the NaCo Scholarship Fund.
The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020 — which included Roy Lowdenback and Terri Lundberg of McCracken County — recently held a virtual graduation. Forty civic and community leaders from across Kentucky celebrated completion of the program via Zoom after several months together. Leadership Kentucky joins together a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
