Darren Cantlay is Paducah Bank’s new chief financial officer. He replaces John Durbin, who will move to the role of chief investment officer. A Georgia native, Cantlay received a BBA in accounting degree at Valdosta State University and holds professional credentials of CPA, global management accountant, certified business coach and certified data analytics modeling professional. He is also a graduate of the Financial Managers School in Madison, Wisconsin. Cantlay has more than 25 years of work in the financial services industry with expertise driving financial growth and M&A success. His work history includes serving as the CFO for a complex $1.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Georgia with multiple operations throughout the Midwest. He has also consulted as a virtual and contract CFO for various businesses throughout the country.
Baptist Health Paducah’s Strawberry Hill imaging center has received the American College of Radiology Lung Cancer Screening Designation. The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program recognizing facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer. Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer, like mammograms, are annual exams for safely, efficiently and equitably saving thousands of lives each year. Baptist Health Paducah’s imaging center on the hospital’s campus, received accreditation in 2014.
The Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky announces the follwing 2022 officers and directors: president — Ricky Tabers (A & K Construction, Paducah); vice president — Aaron Osbron — (Johnson Plaster & Vinyl, Inc., Paducah); treasurer — Brian McReynolds (Jim Smith Contracting Co., LLC, Grand Rivers); immediate past president — Danny Dyke (DC Electric of Benton). Directors include: David Black (Ray Black & Son, Inc., Paducah); Mike Chumbler (Distinctive Building Products, Paducah); Chris Clark (Clark Construction, Murray); Kyle Crass (Air-Tite Insulation, LLC, Paducah); Kirk Edwards (Kit-Mo Rental & Supply Co., Paducah); John Hale (Bill Adams Construction, Inc., Murray); David Kelly (Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins & Blankenship, Paducah); J.P. Kelly (Triangle Enterprises, Paducah); Paul King (Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Paducah); Ben Lawson (M.P. Lawson Construction, Paducah); Michael Martin (Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Benton); Greg McKeel (McKeel Equipment Co., Paducah); Ryan Samsil (Crown Electric, Paducah); Crystal Sanders (James Sanders Nursery, Paducah); Craig Schwettman (Pinnacle, Inc., Benton); Adam Terry — (Mott Electric, Paducah); Rory Toombs (Bass Maintenance, Calvert City).
Baptist Health Paducah’s Carson-Myre Heart Center was recently awarded the distinction from the American College of Cardiology as HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for 2022. Baptist Health Paducah was first recognized for this award in 2021. Baptist Health Paducah is one of three hospitals in Kentucky, the only hospital in the region, and one of only 43 in the nation, to earn the distinction as HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence. The HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence is the highest honor the ACC awards.
Ingram Marine Group recently announced David O’Loughlin will retire from his role as CEO of the company effective Feb. 1, and John Roberts, the company’s current chief operating officer will become the new president and CEO at that time. O’Loughlin will stay with the company as vice chairman for the remainder of 2022 to assist with the transition. Roberts has more than 35 years of experience in the marine transportation industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief operating officer for Ingram Marine Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston. He has been with Ingram most recently since 2018. He worked as a liquids merchandising manager from 1991-1994 until Ingram sold part of its liquids fleet to Coastal Towing. In the interim, Roberts served as president of Florida Marine Transporters LLC, among other executive roles in the barge industry.
