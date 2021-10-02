Jason Casper has been appointed deputy programs manager and chief operating officer for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. FRNP is the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site. Casper will support FRNP Program Manager Myrna Espinosa Redfield in leading the company’s $1.5 billion deactivation and remediation contract. Casper’s previous positions with FRNP include project management office director and stabilization and deactivation director. Prior to joining FRNP in January 2021, he served as vice president for the Plutonium Finishing Plant closure in Richland, Washington. His nuclear experience also includes service as project manager for several decommissioning and demolition projects at the DOE sites in Idaho Falls, Idaho, West Valley, New York and Dounreay, Scotland. Casper holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology/Earth Science from Utah State University and a Master of Science in Volcanology from Idaho State University.
• • •
Baptist Health has named Matt Snow as system vice president of support services. Snow has worked at Baptist Health Paducah since 2014, most recently as assistant vice president of facility and sign services for the system. Prior to that, he served as Baptist Health Paducah’s executive director of facilities. In his new role, he will be responsible for system-wide coordination of construction, real estate, engineering, biomedical engineering, signage and facility operations, food and nutritional services and environmental services. Snow holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and a master of business administration with a focus in health care management from Western Governors University. He is a licensed professional engineer and certified energy manager.
• • •
Nurse practitioners Laken Lasher, APRN, and Sherri Lynn, APRN-CNM, recently joined two Baptist Health Medical Group practices. Lasher has joined BHMG Primary Care, where she will provide comprehensive and preventative care to patients of all ages, from infants to adults. She offers checkups, immunizations, treatment of common medical conditions, tips for staying healthy and more. Lasher earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University and her master of science in nursing form Maryville University. Lynn has joined BHMG OB/GYN on the hospital campus. She has more than 24 years of nursing experience, including working in the emergency department, ICU, PCU, labor and delivery, newborn care, pediatrics and gynecology. She specializes in providing skilled, thoughtful care of all of your women’s health needs, including annual wellness visits, preconception care, complete pregnancy/postpartum care and menopause management. Lynn earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Liberty University, her master of science in nursing and nurse-midwifery and her doctorate in nursing practice from Frontier Nursing University.
• • •
Blythe CPAs & Advisors, a Paducah-based financial firm, announces the following promotions:
• Thomas P. Baker, CPA — partner. Joining the firm in 2014, Thomas serves as a partner in the Blythe CPAs & Advisors tax practice. Thomas earned his bachelor of business and master of business administration from Murray State University. His focus will include taxation of passthrough entities and their owners, as well as small to mid-sized estate planning and applicable filings.
• Breanna M. Davis, CPA — senior. Davis assists with the firm’s assurance and accounting services. She joined the firm in 2018 after graduating with a bachelor of science in accounting and master of business administration from Murray State University.
• Savana J. Ortiz, CPA — senior. Ortiz assists with the firm’s tax practice. She joined the firm in 2019 after graduating with a bachelor of science in accounting and master of accountancy from Western Kentucky University. Ortiz is a co-author of “Intelligent Process Automation: The Outlook of Internal Audit in the journal of Internal Auditing.”
