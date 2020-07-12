Baptist Health Paducah announces the following:
• Ashley Comiskey has been named quality director. Comiskey has worked in healthcare for 20 years. During her career, she has practiced as a certified nursing assistant and nurse. Her nursing experience includes neuro intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, intensive care at Stanford University Hospital and post-anesthesia care at University of Vermont. After returning to west Kentucky, she became the physician educator for Baptist Health’s Accountable Care Organization and Clinical Integration Network. In 2017, she joined Clinical Documentation Integrity as the supervisor for the Paducah facility. In 2019, she was recognized by the Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists as Rookie of the Year and was a recipient of the Nursing Excellence in Patient Safety award from Baptist Health Paducah. Comiskey has a bachelor’s degree from Harding University and a master’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University.
•••
Dr. Caitlyn Cecil has joined pediatricians Kayla Mason, MD, Jeffrey Mudd, MD, and David Schell, MD, at Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics. A native of Paducah, she earned a medical degree from the University of Louisville and completed an internship and residency at the University of Louisville, Norton Children’s Hospital. She has practiced with her father, John Cecil, MD, at The Cecil Clinic since 2016. Cecil is board certified in pediatrics and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
•••
Hematologist Amit Goldberg-Ray has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology practice of Winston Chua, MD, and Luis Concepcion, MD. Goldberg-Ray earned a medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel. She completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, where she also served as director of the inpatient oncology unit. She also served as adjunct faculty and inpatient operations director of the University of Kentucky Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Goldberg-Ray has national board certification in oncology and hematology and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.
•••
Terri Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Medical Imaging, has been selected to participate in the 2020 class of Leadership Kentucky. Lundberg is one of 45 leaders statewide, chosen to engage in multi-day sessions over the next seven months with the goal of gaining insight on the challenges and opportunities across the commonwealth of Kentucky. Class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities, resources, challenges and pressing issues. The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, social issues, and government.
•••
River Valley AgCredit makes the following announcements:
Landon Williams is a new loan officer at the Mayfield branch. He graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a bachelor‘s degree in agronomy. Williams comes from multiple generations of tobacco farmers in central Kentucky.
•••
Ira Wray as a new loan officer in our Mayfield branch. Ira was born and raised in Graves County. He received a bachelor’s of science in agriculture from Murray State University. Previously, he worked in management at an equipment dealership and in management/operations for Hutson School of Agriculture. Wray has spent his entire professional and personal life in agriculture.
Aaron R. Wilson is a new loan officer at the Kevil branch. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green with a bachelor‘s degree in agronomy. Wilson’s family operates a small fruit farm in Lovelaceville called Love Shack Farms.
