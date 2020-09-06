Kevin Chatellier, a 2001 graduate of Lone Oak High School, was recently named budget and management services director for the city of Virginia Beach, Va. He started with the city department in 2008 as a budget analyst, was promoted to senior analyst in 2014, and administrator in 2017. In 2019, he was named acting co-director of the department. Chatellier moved to Virginia Beach after earning his bachelor of arts degree in history in 2006, and a master’s degree in public administration in 2008, both from Murray State University.
Dr. Jeremy Webb has joined Mercy Health Paducah Family Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University. Webb completed his residency from the Honorhealth Family Medicine Residency Program in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
•••
Courtney LeNeave, RN, BSN, CN-BN, at Mercy Health-Lourdes, has received a certificate of achievement in genetics from Harvard Medical School. LeNeave is Lourdes’ cancer genetics nurse navigator. She earned the certification by passing a rigorous exam after completing Harvard’s HMX Fundamentals Program, a three-month long online educational opportunity. A nurse for more than 23 years, LeNeave joined Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital nine years ago as a nurse navigator. She obtained her nurse navigator certification in radiology and oncology through the National Consortium of Breast Centers, after which she moved into her current specialty role as a nurse navigator in the field of oncology genetics.
— SUN STAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.