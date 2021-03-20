Mike Searcy has been promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer at Paducah Bank. He joined the bank as the senior credit under-
writer and portfolio manager for metro markets in January 2020. The longtime Louisville resident is a 25-year banking veteran with extensive experience in credit underwriting, analysis, and loan review. Searcy spent 15 years as vice president and credit review officer of First Capital Bank of Kentucky in Louisville and eight years as a consultant with ProBank Austin. He is a graduate of Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and a concentration in accounting.
•••
Katelyn Fletcher, PA-C, has joined Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the Murray Orthopaedics practice. She completed her bachelor of science in biology from Pensacola Christian College and her master of science in physician assistant studies from Bethel University. She is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
•••
Caroline Korte, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Paducah Financial Consultants, located at Paducah Bank, has earned inclusion in LPL’s Director’s Club/ Freedom’s Club. With more than 17,000 LPL-affiliated advisers nationwide, the LPL distinction is given to select advisers based on their business success. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisers’ work on behalf of their clients.
