Alana Baker Dunn has been elected to the FNB Bank board of directors. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville where she obtained a bachelor of arts degree in history, with a concentration in social sciences. She is a graduate of Trigg County High School. Dunn is the operating partner at River Bend Farms in Cadiz. She currently serves as Trigg County magistrate (District 5), Rotary Club of Cadiz vice president, Trigg County Cattlemen’s Association president and on the Trigg County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. She is also a Class XI graduate of the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program, a CORE Young Farmer Program graduate of the Kentucky Corn Growers Association and a Leadership Cadiz/Trigg County graduate.
Brecken Carnine, a treasury operations specialist with Paducah Bank, recently became an Accredited ACH Professional. AAP’s are an elite group of payments professionals nationally recognized for their electronic payments expertise, particularly within the field of automated clearing house payments. Carnine, a 10-year Paducah Bank veteran, is a graduate of Lone Oak High School, Paducah Community College, and KBA Bankers School. She also attended Murray State University and earned the eBanking professional certification.
Diana Meadows was recently promoted to residential mortgage underwriter at Paducah Bank. She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined the Paducah Bank team 13 years ago. She earned her associates degree in accounting from Paducah Community College.
Todd Blume, of Mayfield, owner of Paducah Beer Werks, was recently reappointed to the Kentucky Commission on Small Business Advocacy by Gov. Andy Beshear. He will serve a term that expires Aug. 8, 2025.
Tim Cahill, Paducah, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority, has been appointed to Kentucky’s Water Transportation Advisory Board by Gov. Andy Beshear. He replaces Matthew Yates, who has resigned, and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Sept. 30, 2022.
