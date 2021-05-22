Conner Framptom, vice president and trust portfolio manager with Paducah Bank’s Wealth Management Division, recently earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. To earn the CFA charter, candidates must pass all three levels of the rigorous exam, meet the work experience requirements, commit to uphold the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct; and become a member of CFA Institute. Successful candidates take an average of four years to complete the CFA Program. Framptom earned his MBA from Murray State University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
River Valley AgCredit announ-ced the following hires: Alli Dallas as the mortgage loan originator for the Kevil and Bardwell office. She is a recent 2021 Murray State University graduate, where she obtained a bachelor’s of science in agri-business; Brooke Rice as the branch assistant for the Kevil office. She will graduate from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in agri-business in August 2021; Kayla Bragg as the branch assistant for the Paducah office. She currently attends the University of Arizona and is working to obtain her bachelor of arts degree in accounting.
