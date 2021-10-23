Ines Hutchins, president of INTEC Group, LLC, has been elected vice president of WCOE (Women Construction Owners & Executives), an organization that promotes the role of women-owned businesses in the construction industry. She previously served as secretary of the organization.
• • •
Leanne Adreon has been promoted to vice president and manager of consumer relationships at Paducah Bank. She has been with the bank for 11 years and has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She attended Western Illinois University, Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School, and is a graduate of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Paducah Class 29.
• • •
Zach Hosman has joined Paducah Financial Consultants as a wealth consultant. PFC is located at Paducah Bank. Hosman is a Metropolis native and 2004 graduate of Southern Illinois University. He obtained his juris doctorate degree in 2007 from Regent University School of Law and practiced law in both Kentucky and Illinois. In addition to practicing law, he has also served as a trust officer, business development officer, and director of mortgage operations. Hosman holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities registrations and is a licensed for life insurance and long-term care insurance. He also holds certified trust and financial advisor and certified wealth advisor designations. He is a graduate of Leadership Paducah Class 28 and was chosen as a finalist for the Young Leader of Western Kentucky award in 2020.
• • •
Martha Emmons has been appointed to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Curriculum, Assessment and Accountability Council by Gov. Andy Beshear. She is co-owner of BikeWorld, Bikes and Fitness in Paducah, recently named the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. Emmons has a life-long interest in education and academics, having held seven terms on the Paducah Tilghman School Based Decision Making Council. She served as the school’s speech and debate coach from 2004-2015, was a founding member of the chamber’s Business in Education Partnership, and is a graduate of Kentucky Emerge. She holds a bachelor of arts in communications with an emphasis in speech and drama education from Morehead State University.
