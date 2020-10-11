Rob Garneau, M.D., has joined Lundberg Medical Imaging to assist owner and director Gersh Lundberg, M.D., at the main office located at 2421 Broadway. Garneau received his doctor of medicine from Wayne State University School of Medicine located in Detroit, followed by a residency in diagnostic radiology from University of Iowa in Iowa City. He also completed a fellowship in neuroradiology/MRI from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Four incumbent board members were recently re-elected to four-year terms during Jackson Purchase Energy Corp.’s recent annual meeting. They are: Erick Harris, District 6; Jack Marshall, District 8; Wayne Elliott, District 7, and Lee Bearden, District 3.
The Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy graduated 31 fellows during a Sept. 23 virtual ceremony. This graduating class marks the 15th year of DLI-trained regional leaders equipped to improve the economic competitiveness and social viability of the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt. The graduates included Hannah Chretien, Kevil, interim director of the Ballard Chamber of Commerce & Tourism; and Mason DeJarnett, Paducah, territory manager, Fabick CAT. The graduates completed the year-long DLI Executive Academy, a leadership development program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from DRA’s eight-state region. The program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences and networks to address local and regional challenges, improve decision-making and policy development and strengthen leadership capacity and mutual understanding of regional, state and local cultures and issues. DLI fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta.
