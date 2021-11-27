Kelly LeNeave was recently promoted to a senior vice president at Paducah Bank. He continues to serve as the director of information and technology. The 20-year Paducah Bank veteran is a 2002 Murray State University graduate, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Kristina Colley, DNP, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and her doctor of nursing practice from Murray State University. Colley has joined BHMG Primary Care in Benton as a family nurse practitioner where she will provide comprehensive and preventative care to patients of all ages, from infants to adults. She offers checkups, immunizations, treatment of common medical conditions, tips for staying healthy and more.
Aimee Thorn has joined Paducah Bank as the learning and development manager. The Lone Oak High School graduate earned an associate of science degree from Mid-Continent University. Thorn is a graduate of the Kentucky Bankers Association School of Banking and is treasurer for Families on The Spectrum. She has a decade of experience in management, computer programming, marketing and training.
Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy has been presented a 2021 County Advocate award by the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). Rudy represents Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties, and a portion of McCracken County. The County Advocate award is being presented to legislators who supported counties throughout the 2021 session by sponsoring or shepherding legislation that helps counties continue to provide services without unfunded mandates or limiting home rule.
