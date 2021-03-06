Molly Thompson has joined the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce as member services director. Her primary responsibilities include providing support to chamber members through promotion and communications, planning chamber events and coordination of the Paducah Young Professionals program. Thompson is a Paducah native and recent summa cum laude graduate from the University of Kentucky. She completed a dual degree earning a bachelor of science in community and leadership development and a bachelor of arts in integrated strategic communication. She is pursuing a master of public administration at Southeast Missouri State University. Previously she served as city management intern for the city of Paris, and a communications and marketing intern at the Kentucky League of Cities.

Hallie Poat has joined Paducah Bank as a personal experience banker. The Paducah native is a graduate of McCracken County High School. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Kentucky with a degree in integrated strategic communication with a minor in community and leadership development. 

John Williams Jr., managing director-investments with Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, has been recognized as a 2021 Best in State Wealth Advisor by Forbes. Williams has 32 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Emory University, a graduate degree in banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master of science, personal financial planning, with honors, from the College for Financial Planning. The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisers or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. 

Mohamad Abul-Khoudoud, MD, FCCP, D-ABSM, has joined Mercy Health-Paducah Pulmonology, which offers services in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases that affect the lungs, bronchial tubes and the respiratory system including the nose, pharynx and throat. Khoudoud earned his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. He completed his internship, residency and fellowship at State University of New York at Buffalo. He is board certified in pulmonary medicine, critical care and sleep medicine.
 
Lori Noel has been named executive vice president at FNB Bank. She has an extensive banking background with over 28 years of experience, having previously served as vice president/commercial lender and senior vice president/senior lender for the bank. She also serves as chief lending officer. Noel is a 1992 graduate of Marshall County High School and attended Murray State University. She is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending and Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School. She is enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking Wisconsin for the 2021-2023 program. 
 
 
 

