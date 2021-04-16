Bob Wrinkle, CFP, wealth management adviser with Northwestern Mutual, has qualified and been a life member for 30 consecutive years in the Million Dollar Round Table. MDRT is an association of Premier Financial Professionals.
FNB Bank has earned the annual America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award, recognizing financial institutions displaying exceptional achievement during America Saves Week activities. FNB is one of only six banks and six credit unions recognized. America Saves encourages individuals and families to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during American Saves Week.
Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power U.S. full-service investor satisfaction study. The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on several factors. Paducah Edward Jones financial advisers are Heath Bowling, Ben Brazzell, Crissy Bundren, A.J. Collins, Laura Duff, Judd Malone, Matthew Moore, Rick Robertson, Bryan Shumate, Chris Sims, Mike Sims, Blake Summarell, Kurt Sutton and Adam Whiteside.
