Blythe CPAs & Advisors, a Paducah-based financial firm, announces the following:
• Savana J. Ortiz has joined the firm as a staff accountant. Ortiz graduated in December 2019 from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and a master of accountancy.
• Kali N. Hancock has completed the uniform certified public accountant examination. She graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor of science in accounting and financial planning from Murray State University.
• Breanna M. Davis also has completed the uniform certified public accountant examination. She graduated in December 2019 with a bachelor of science in accounting and a master of business administration from Murray State University.
• • •
Adrian Holloman was recently promoted to residential mortgage underwriter at Paducah Bank. Holloman, who joined Paducah Bank six years ago, previously served as the lead residential mortgage processor. The Fredonia native is a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She received a bachelor of arts degree with a major in Spanish and minor in linguistics.
• • •
Roy Lowdenback, system vice president for philanthropy, Baptist Health Paducah, is one of 45 Kentuckians selected for the 2020 class of Leadership Kentucky. Lowdenback has been with Baptist Health since 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Leadership Kentucky, created in 1984 as a non-profit educational organization, brings together Kentuckians with leadership abilities, career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.
