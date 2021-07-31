Plastic surgeon Daniel Verbist, MD, has recently established Paducah Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Verbist maintains a diverse practice of plastic surgery, including breast cancer reconstruction, general hand surgery, cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, peripheral nerve surgery, and reconstruction of hand and facial trauma, among many other services. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He completed residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Following residency, Verbist served on faculty in the division of plastic surgery at the University of Missouri. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In