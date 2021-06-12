Sean Jones recently became Atmos Energy’s operation supervisor in the Paducah service area. Jones, whose career with Atmos Energy began in 2008, will be responsible for overseeing all service operations of Paducah’s 26,000 customers in the four-county area. He began as a meter reader, moved into the service department, then was promoted to his most recent role as a corrosion control technician. Jones holds two NACE Certifications.
Nurse practitioners Kaci Medley, APRN, and Jessie Meiser, DNP, APRN, recently joined two Baptist Health Medical Group practices. Medley has joined BHMG Pulmonary & Critical Care, where she will provide care for patients with diseases or conditions of the chest and lungs, including pneumonia, asthma, emphysema, complicated chest infections and more. Medley has been a nurse at Baptist Health since 2011. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University and her master degree in nursing from Walden University. Meiser has joined BHMG Ear, Nose and Throat. She specializes in diagnosing, treating and evaluating patients who have ear, nose and throat disorders. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and her doctorate in nursing practice, pediatrics, from the University of Kentucky.
