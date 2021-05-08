Allene Houston-Jones has been named the district instructional specialist for the Paducah Independent School District. In that role, Houston-Jones will support schools in the improvement of curriculum and instruction as the leader of a district instructional support team. Houston-Jones has served as principal at Paducah Middle School since 2017. She has 27 years of experi-ence in education. She was assistant principal at Paducah Middle School from 2014-2017 and served as principal at Cairo Elementary for 10 years before coming to Paducah Middle. After graduating from Ballard Memorial High School, Houston-Jones earned a B.A. in Elementary Education and an M.A. in Educational Administration from Murray State University. As she transitions to her new position as district Instructional Specialist, the search for a new principal for Paducah Middle School will begin immediately. The goal of the Paducah Middle Site-Based Council is to have a new principal hired by the end of June.
• • •
Baptist Health Paducah has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Kentucky as a Blue Distinction Plus Center for Maternity Care — a distinction held by only 489 hospitals nationwide. The designation recognizes meaningful quality with measures developed with input from the medical community, and recognizes value with cost measures that address consumers need for affordable healthcare. Blue Distinction Plus Centers offer quality care, treatment expertise and better overall patient results. The hospital features the John and Loree Eckstein NICU, the region’s only Level III NICU, a renovated labor and delivery unit, and the recently completed John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby unit, featuring updated post-partum suites, pediatric rooms, nursing stations, a physician lounge and a patient waiting area.
