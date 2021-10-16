Stacey A. Watson is joining the staff at The National Quilt Museum in Paducah as director of equitable partnerships. This new position, to start immediately, will work with the CEO to create opportunities and experiences that enhance the museum’s engagement with constituent communities. Watson earned her museum studies certification from the University of West Georgia and a graduate degree in history from Fort Valley State University. She spent 17 years in a career in education specializing in African American history and culture. Prior to relocating to Paducah in 2019, Watson worked as a museum educator at the William Breman Jewish Heritage and Holocaust Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, while teaching history at Clayton State University. She currently also serves as a history professor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Peel & Holland and Riddle Insurance were co-named as Kentucky State Agency of the Year 2021 along with being designated as National Agency of the Year 2021 by Keystone Insurers Group during their recent national conference. Keystone’s National Agency of the Year award is designed not only to reward independent insurance agencies for favorable growth with select carriers, but also to recognize agencies that are driving innovation in the industry. Criteria for the companies’ selection as 2021 winner is defined as: preparing next generation leadership now; leading change in technology advancements; engaging strategic and marketing planning to guide and evaluate business decisions; employing best practices to continually improve the operations of their business and team; and developing new income sources to better balance their agencies’ revenue streams.
The Murray Bank announces the following:
• Kimberly Hill has been promoted to full-time teller. She began at the bank earlier this year as a part-time teller and was an accounting specialist at Murray State University for 21 years before that.
• Leah Brewer has been promoted to the TMB solutions center manager. A graduate of Murray State University, Brewer has worked at the bank for five years.
• Maurice Thomas has been promoted to the TMB solutions center. She has worked at the bank for just over a year as a teller/customer service representative.
