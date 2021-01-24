Eddie Jones has been elected by county officials from counties located in the Jackson Purchase region to serve on the directors of the Kentucky Association of Counties. KACo provides local governments with various services including insurance and financial and represents local county governments regarding legislative affairs in Frankfort.
Thirteen local firms recently received 2020 chapter safety awards from the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky. Two companies, Triangle Enterprises and Beltline Electric, both of Paducah, were recognized for having reached a milestone 200,000-plus hours without a lost-time incident. These companies were recognized for achieving a zero lost-time incident rate with the highest man-hours within their division groups. General contractor: Morsey Constructors, Calvert City; Ray Black & Son, Paducah; and Herring Construction, Eddyville. Specialty contractor: Harold Coffey Construction, Hickman; Reynolds & Doyle, Paducah; Air-Tite Insulation, Paducah; and GH Mechanical Insulation, Paducah. Service provider: JMS Russel Metals, Paducah; Mako Industries, Mayfield; and Buzzi Unicem USA, Paducah; Residential: Burnett Custom Homes, Cunningham. All are members of the AGC of Western Kentucky in Paducah.
Sam Mahan has been named senior lender at FNB Bank. He has 17 years of banking experience, with previous roles including senior operations officer, relationship manager and commercial loan officer for the bank. Mahan is a 2002 graduate of Tennessee Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He also graduated from Southeastern School of Banking in 2009, Southeastern School of Commercial Lending in 2010, and Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2017.
Joshua Donegan, MD, internal medicine, has joined Murray-
Calloway County Hospital. Donegan obtained his medical degree at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, and then completed his residency in internal medicine at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, UT Health Science Center in Nashville. He most recently worked as a hospitalist at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Dr. Rosabel Manalo has joined Mercy Health-Paducah Family Medicine. Manalo is a primary care physician who earned her medical degree at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. She completed family practice residencies at Metropolitan Nashville General Hospital, Cayce Medical and Dental Center, and Meharry Ambulatory Care Center, all in Nashville, Tenn. Additionally, she completed a residency at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesforo, Tenn. She is certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians, and brings to Mercy Health more than 30 years of health care experience.
