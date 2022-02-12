Eric Lo, MD, FACC, FCRP has joined Mercy Health Physicians and the interventional cardiology team caring for patients at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. Dr. Lo is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. Over the course of his career, he’s performed more than 5,000 cardiac catheterizations, more than 3,000 other interventions and implanted more than 1,000 pacemakers and defibrillators. Lo earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. He completed his internship at Lakeshore General Hospital in Point Claire, Quebec, Canada and his internal medicine residency at Montreal General Hospital in Quebec.
Cornerstone of Hope, Inc., a non-profit employment agency that supports other non-profits through human resources and employment services, announces the following: Lauren Blankenship has joined the organization as an executive assistant, and will oversee daily office operations. She is a Paducah native with experience in customer service. Wendy Baxter has been hired as the community engagement specialist. She is a Marshall County resident and has experience in community and government relations.
The Paducah Bank has announced the following:
• Susan Guess, a 23-year bank veteran, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. She has won nearly 20 Telly Awards for Paducah Bank television commercials and has been recognized nationally for her effective use of social media at Paducah Bank. Guess is a 1987 graduate of MSU where she earned a bachelor of science degree in public relations. She also earned a master of public administration degree at the University of Louisville.
• Maurie McGarvey has been promoted to senior vice president and chief talent officer. McGarvey, who recently celebrated her 26th year as a human resources professional and 38-year banking career, is a senior certified professional through the Society for Human Resource Management and a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources through the Human Resources Certification Institute. She is also a Certified Professional Coach through The Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching and has completed Google’s Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute’s Engage Program.
• Leanne Adreon has been promoted to vice president and manager of consumer and mortgage relationships. Adreon has been with Paducah Bank for 11 years and has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She attended Western Illinois University, Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School, and is a graduate of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Paducah Class #29.
• Lora Riley was recently promoted to vice president and trust relationship manager/trust operations manager by the Paducah Bank Board of Directors. Riley, who has 30 years of financial services industry experience, has been with Paducah Bank for 13 years. The Tiline native is a graduate of Livingston Central High School, Paducah Community College and the Southeastern Trust School at Campbell University.
• Jason Agee, who has 17 years of financial services experience, has been named assistant vice president and asset manager in the bank’s risk management department. Agee has been with Paducah Bank for 14 years, excelling in roles within the retail operations, deposit operations, and risk management departments.
