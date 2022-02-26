Terry Bradley, senior vice president/director of client experience, has been named senior vice president and chief deposit officer by the Paducah Bank Board of Directors. Bradley joined Paducah Bank in April 2015. His career as a banking professional began in 1984 and has included experience in retail operations, trust, accounting and investment banking, deposit operations, treasury management operations, regional treasury management sales and most recently an in-depth focus on the client experience. He earned the prestigious Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) designation in 2008 and is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals and the Client Experience Professional Association.
• • •
Isabella Kauffmann as joined River Valley AgCredit as a branch assistant, meeting and assisting customers of Ballard County. She graduated from Graves County High School in 2013 and lives in Carlisle County.
• • •
Bob Wrinkle and Abby Powell Wrinkle have been recognized as being in the top eight wealth management advisors in Kentucky by Northwestern Mutual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.