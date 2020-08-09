Jason Straub has been named director of philanthropy for Baptist Health Foundation Paducah. Straub has worked at Baptist Health Paducah since 2019 as the foundation’s philanthropy officer. He previously owned and operated Straub Medical Sales, where he represented and served clients in family practice, internal medicine and orthopedic specialties. Straub holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Kentucky with experience in athletic training.
• • •
Dr. Kristen N. Williams has recently joined general surgeon April Jackson, MD; Kevin Stigall, MD; and Dana Tyrrell, MD, at the Surgical Group of Paducah, located on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She completed residency in general surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital/TriHealth System in Cincinnati. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons.
• • •
Drs. Abdelkader Almanfi and Thomas Salvucci have joined Mercy Health-Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiology. Almanfi is an interventional cardiologist, endovascular and structuralist who earned his medical degree at Al-Arab Medical University in Benghazi, Libya. He completed a fellowship in interventional/structural cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston. Almanfi completed his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis. Prior to joining Mercy Health, Almanfi served as the medical director of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center’s (Appleton, Wis.) structural heart program. Almanfi specializes in minimally-invasive and non-surgical approaches to structural heart problems. Salvucci is an interventional cardiologist who earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Additionally, he earned his undergraduate degree from the Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pa. He conducted an internship at Suburban General Hospital in Norristown, Pa., and residencies at Phoenix General Hospital in Arizona and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals in Stratford, N.J. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J. Salvucci is a military veteran and a commissioned officer with the U.S. Public Health Service, National Health Service Corps. Prior to joining Mercy Health, Salvucci most recently worked at Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla. He previously practiced in the region at Jackson Medical Center.
• • •
PJ Hale, APRN, has joined Mercy Health Reidland Family Medicine at its recently opened location in Paducah. Hale earned her family nurse practitioner’s degree from Walden University. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from Murray State University. An ordained minister, Hale previously worked at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital as critical care nurse in the hospital’s coronary care unit. Hale joins Marissa Stewart-Jaynes, MD, Terri Telle, MD, and Cari Wildharber, APRN, in practice at Mercy Health Reidland Family Medicine.
• • •
Kyle Henderson, Paducah, business manager at Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184, has been appointed to the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Commission by Gov. Andy Beshear. He will serve at term which expires July 2024.
• • •
FNB Bank has been awarded an “outstanding” rating, the highest rating possible, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for its commitment to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The FDIC recently conducted its examination process, which covered the period from April 2017 to April 2020, and evaluated the bank’s lending and community development services based on the bank’s service area.
• • •
Amy Roof, senior vice president-investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, has been recognized as a 2020 top next generation wealth advisor by Forbes. She has nine years of experience in the financial services industry and holds a master’s degree from the College of Financial Planning. The Forbes ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria.
