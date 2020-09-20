Blythe CPAs & Advisors, a Paducah-based financial firm, announced the following promotions:
• Thomas P. Baker, CPA-senior manager. Baker assists in the management of the firm’s tax services. He joined the firm in 2014. He is a certified public accountant and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Murray State University.
• JoAnna S. Harper, CPA-manager. Harper assists in the management of the firm’s assurance services. She joined the firm in 2016. She is a certified public accountant and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in business administration from Murray State University.
• Kali N. Hancock, CPA-senior. Hancock assists with the firm’s tax services. She joined the firm in 2018. She is a certified public accountant and earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Murray State University.
Pulmonologist Sugata Sensarma, MD, has joined Jeffrey Clarke, MD, and Keith Kelly, MD, at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine. Sensarma earned a medical degree from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta, India. He completed an internal medicine residency at Creighton University School of Medicine, where he also completed a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship.
• Roy Lowdenback, vice president of philanthropy at Baptist Health, has been awarded recognition among the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Forty Under 40 list. Lowdenback, 38, has his office at Baptist Health Paducah, where he began his career with Baptist Health. The Forty Under 40 program is designed to recognize the future leaders within the health care philanthropy community. Lowdenback began his tenure with Baptist Health in 2014 in Paducah as the director of advancement before progressing through various leadership roles leading to his 2019 appointment as the Baptist Health System vice president of philanthropy. In his current position, Lowdenback is responsible for building a system support infrastructure to elevate and support philanthropy at all nine Baptist Health locations.
• Purple Toad Winery recently earned first place in the winery category of the Best in Kentucky awards voted on by readers of Kentucky Living. Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food, to outdoor activities and beverages. The winners are then published in the September issue of Kentucky Living, the flagship publication of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives.
