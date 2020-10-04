Alyssa Kiser has joined i5 Design Group as an interior designer. In this role she will support the firm’s design team with design development, furniture specifications, client presentations, interior space plans and drawing production. Kiser, a Dayton, Ohio, native, received her bachelor of arts in interior design at Western Kentucky University.
•••
Kathryn Glass, MD, has joined Dr. Michael Watson, DO, at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care. Glass is a board-certified family physician with more than 25 years of experience in primary care. She provides wellness physicals and health maintenance assistance, helps patients manage chronic medical conditions and treats urgent care needs. Glass sees patients of all ages and is currently accepting new patients. She earned a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, and completed a St. Francis Family Medicine residency at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.
•••
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce earned recognition in the recent Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives 2020 annual excellence awards. The Paducah chamber, participating in Group V chambers which have annual dues income of more than $650,000, received an excellence award for its EmpowerHer Conference. The conference, held Nov. 22, 2019, drew 150 women, sponsors and vendors and other attendees and featured Ouita Michel, award-winning chef, as keynote speaker.
