UBS Global Wealth Management announces the following:
• Paula Bright Connell, CFP, senior vice president, has been named to the UBS Global Wealth Management’s Presidents Council for 2021, given to the 10% of financial advisers in the firm from across the country. She was also named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2021 ranking No. 13 on the list. Connell has been named to the list in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Connell has been in the financial services industry for 38 years, spending her entire career with UBS.
• Jamey R. Brown, CFP, senior vice president, has been promoted to managing director-Wealth Management for the firm and has also been named to the UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chairmans Council for 2021. The Chairmans Council is reserved for the top 5% of financial advisers in the firm from across the country. Brown was also named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2021 ranking No. 6 on the list. Brown has been named to the list in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Brown has been in the financial services industry for 20 years, spending his entire career with UBS.
• Daniel C. Brown, CFP, senior vice president, has been named to the UBS Global Wealth Management Director’s Council. The Directors Council is reserved for the top 20% of financial advisers in the firm from across the country. Brown was also named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking No. 42 on the list. Brown has been with UBS for 14 years. Prior to joining UBS he worked locally as a CPA after moving back to Paducah in 2000.
• Steven Kelsey, first vice president, has been promoted to senior vice president-Wealth Management. Kelsey has been in the financial services industry for 36 years, spending his entire career with UBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.