For the sixth time, Baptist Health Paducah has earned a national achievement award for the prompt treatment of patients who experience cardiac arrest in the hospital. Baptist Health recently received the Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer from in-hospital cardiac arrest. To receive this award a hospital must comply with the quality measures for two or more consecutive years.
• • •
Bridgett Hill has been named employee of the quarter at The Murray Bank. She has been at the bank for three years and currently serves a dual role as teller and customer service representative. The award recognizes an employee’s work ethic and support of the bank’s overall mission. It is voted on by fellow employees.
• • •
Superior Care Home recently hosted its 27th annual employee recognition banquet at the Paducah Commerce Center. Angela Leigh, director of nursing, was selected employee of the year. Other awards included: employees of the month — Tisha Pearl, Kim Simmons, Kattie Wheeler, Angela Leigh, Cathy Shell, Teresa Nance, Anna Watson, Karen Ice, Shantal Drysdale, Seth Enoch; perfect attendance award — Joni Culp, Kelli Culver, Paige Cunningham, Misty Harvey, Karen Ice, Sherry Peck, Morgan Prince, Amy Quertermous, Lauren White; rising star award winners — Hannah Massey, Erica Ferguson, Samantha Grey, Jordan Rudolph; whatever it takes award — Karen Ice, assistant director of nursing; dedicated service award — Kim Simmons; peak performer award — Debbie Ramsey, staffing coordinator; essential piece award — Misty Massey.
• • •
Elena Blevins has been promoted to the position of executive director at the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau. She has held a variety of positions within the CVB since 2011, including marketing assistant, market director and interim director. Blevins is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication. She also has a master’s degree from Mid-Continent University in human resource management, and recently completed her travel marketing professional certification through the Southeast Tourism Society.
• • •
Charmaine Smith has been named chief human resources officer at Computer Services, Inc. In this role, she directs CSI’s “Best Place to Work” culture, aligning the human resources department to business needs and providing an outstanding employee experience for the company’s 1,200-plus employees. Prior to joining CSI, Smith was the vice president of human resources at Samsung Austin Semiconductor. She has worked in the tech industry for more than 23 years, completing over 280 mergers and acquisitions during her career and building the largest fabrication (also known as fab or foundry) plant at its time.
• • •
The Murray Bank has received another 5-star superior rating from BauerFinancial, an independent bank research and rating firm, for the 69th consecutive quarter. BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis on a number of financial metrics.
