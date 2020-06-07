Baptist Health Paducah has received two breast-imaging honors recently — a three-year accreditation in breast magnetic resonance imaging and designation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Both honors were awarded by the American College of Radiology. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. MRI of the breast provides valuable information about many breast conditions that other imaging modalities, such as mammography or ultrasound, may not obtain. By awarding the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation, the ACR recognizes breast-imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
• • •
Dr. Whitney Cassity-Caywood, Paducah, has been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Social Work by Gov. Andy Beshear. She is a social worker and professor at Murray State University. She will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of a member who resigned, which ends June 21, 2021.
• • •
Arkema’s Calvert City plant has received the American Chemistry Council’s energy efficiency award, adding a “exceptional merit” designation. According to ACC, this honor recognizes broad programs to achieve energy-efficiency improvements. Arkema Inc. won the award with “Exceptional Merit” in 2019 as well, for its corporate ArkEnergy program. ArkEnergy aims for a 20% improvement in Arkema’s energy efficiency by 2030, a goal that is in line with Arkema’s global climate plan. The plant significantly enhanced and upgraded its boiler and steam distribution systems and replaced conventional lighting with LED across the site.
• • •
FNB Bank has received an A-plus health rating in the 2020 analysis of financial health by DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree. DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of over 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter. To determine bank ranking and recognition, each institution is graded on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth and loan-to-reserve ratios.
• • •
CFSB has announced the following promotions:
• Vice President Rhonda Owens has been promoted to become the bank’s Marshall County real estate lending administrator. Owens will be responsible for the training and furthered development of residential lending in Marshall County. She will continue to assist clients with loans from the Benton Banking Center. Owens began her career at CFSB in January 2001. She has served as a teller, teller team leader, administrative assistant to the chief lender, residential lender and most recently as the Draffenville banking center team leader.
• Paige Lovett has been promoted to a residential lender at the CFSB Benton banking center. Lovett, a CFSB team member for over 10 years, has served as a teller, relationship banker and administrative assistant. Most recently, she has assisted clients at the Draffenville banking center as a consumer lender.
• Chase York has been promoted to team leader at the Draffenville banking center. York began his career with CFSB in May 2016. He has served clients as a teller, relationship banker, consumer and residential lender. His responsibilities will be to lead the day-to-day operations of the banking center, real estate and consumer lending and developing relationships for the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.