Craig Beavers, Pharm.D., has been named as vice president overseeing surgery, pharmacy and cardiology services at Baptist Health Paducah. He has acted as cardiology services director since 2019. Beavers graduated in 2009 from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and completed a postgraduate year one pharmacy practice residency and a postgraduate year two cardiology pharmacy residency at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. He previously served as the cardiovascular clinical pharmacy coordinator at UK Healthcare and with the UK Gill Heart Institute, as well as the director of cardiovascular services for the Hospital Corporation of America, and as a cardiovascular clinical pharmacy specialist with TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Beavers currently serves as the chairman of the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Cardiovascular Team Council and was the previous co-chair of the ACC’s clinical pharmacist workgroup. He is the first pharmacist to be a Cardiovascular Professional for the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) and serves on the SCAI Quality Committee. He is board certified in pharmacotherapy, with added qualifications in cardiology, and is a board certified cardiology pharmacist from the board of pharmacy specialties.
•••
Leanne Gibbs was recently recognized as the employee of the quarter at The Murray Bank. She currently works as deposit operations manager. Gibbs is a graduate of Murray State University and has worked at the bank for over six years. The award recognizes both a recipient’s work ethic and support of the bank’s ongoing mission, and is voted on by fellow employees.
•••
Baptist Health Paducah MRI department, which includes four scanners, has been reaccredited for three years by the American College of Radiology. MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety, and is awarded only to facilities who meet ACR guidelines following an on-site evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.
•••
Baptist Health Paducah radiation oncology department, the first in Kentucky to be accredited more than 20 years ago, has been reaccredited for three years by the American College of Radiology. Accreditation, representing the highest level of quality and patient safety, is awarded only to facilities who meet ACR guidelines following an on-site evaluation by radiation oncologists and physician experts. Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to cure cancer or to relieve a cancer patient’s pain.
