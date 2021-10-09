The U.S. Department of Energy has announced the appointment of one new member to the Paducah Citizens Advisory Board, Eric Butterbaugh, a business analyst at Computer Services Inc. In addition, five members have been reappointed: Don P. Barger, a retired public school teacher presently serving as board chairman; Phillip G. Brown, who is retired after working for more than 50 years at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant; Victoria E. Caldwell, social media coordinator at Hancock’s of Paducah; William E. Murphy, a retired University of Kentucky professor; and Blake R. Summarell, a financial advisor for Edward Jones. The citizens board is federally chartered board provide advice to DOE concerning environmental remediation and future use of the Paducah Site. The CAB is comprised of up to 15 individuals from the western Kentucky and southern Illinois areas. Volunteer members can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms.
• • •
Trent Lovett has joined FNB Bank as a business banking officer. He will primarily concentrate his efforts in the Marshall County market. Lovett has previous banking experience as a consumer lender and extensive leadership experience in Marshall County as he most recently served as the superintendent of Marshall County Schools. Lovett is a graduate of Marshall County High School and Murray State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s degree in education, and a +30 in educational leadership. He has served on the Kentucky Lake Economic Development board of directors, the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce board and the KHSAA board of controls.
• • •
Jeanene Edwards has joined Bryant Law Center as the marketing director. In this role, she will be responsible for marketing, branding, and public relations. Edwards was previously the vice president of marketing for the activewear division of Fruit of the Loom Inc. She is a graduate of Murray State University and the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.