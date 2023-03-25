Independence Bank is among the businesses included in the 19th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the list of 100 companies. The selection process, managed by Workforce Research Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures, paired with the results of an internal employee survey. Last year, in the summer of 2022, Independence Bank ranked fourth in the medium category, which includes organizations ranging from 150-499 employees. 2023 marks the 15th year that Independence Bank has received this recognition. Final results are expected to be announced on June 8.
The Murray Bank has announced that Kathleen Walker has joined its staff as an Ag and Commercial Loan Officer. She joins the bank after working in the agricultural industry for the past 10 years. Walker Kathleen grew up in Henry County, Tennessee, but now resides in Graves County with her husband Chase Walker on their family farm. She has a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Studies from Murray State University and has worked previously at Farm Credit Mid-America and River Valley Ag Credit.
Jeffery P. Alford, of the Alford Law Office, was recently elected president-elect of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. The Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) is an elite group of family law attorneys comprising of 30 members across the state who focus solely on matrimonial law, including divorce, child custody, adoption, visitation rights, etc. The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers is a national organization of attorneys focusing on family law and family law issues. Their membership is extremely limited, and selection into the academy is based on very specific criteria. Members must practice for a minimum of 10 years, with a focus on family law issues and pass a stringent entrance examination before being offered membership. Of the 1,400 members nationwide, only 30 members are Kentucky, and Alford is the only member west of Bowling Green.
David Hogancamp, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology team. With over 35 years of experience and board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, Hogancamp specializes in cardiology and noninvasive cardiology. He offers comprehensive treatment and preventive care for cardiovascular diseases, arrhythmia disorders, coronary artery diseases and more. After graduating from the University of Louisville College of Medicine, Hogancamp completed his Internal Medicine residency with University of Louisville affiliated hospital. He then completed a cardiology fellowship at St. Luke’s Hospital, Washington University in St. Louis. Hogancamp is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Medical Association, Kentucky Medical Association, McCracken County Medical Association and Southern Medical Association.
Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Glenn E. Acree has been elected by his fellow members as the 43rd president of the national Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal, an organization that provides consulting and education for chief judges of intermediate appellate courts. He is the first Kentuckian in the role and began serving in December at the group’s annual conference on Amelia Island, Fla. The CCJSCA is a group of current, future and former chief judges and was created in 1980 to help chief judges with improving the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure and court operations. Judge Acree’s fellow Kentucky Court of Appeals judges elected him chief judge and he served in that capacity from 2012-2016. In Kentucky, the chief judge provides administrative oversight to the Court of Appeals. The CCJSCA is affiliated with the National Center for State Courts, a nonprofit organization that provides research, information services, education and consulting for court associations including the CCJSCA, Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators.
Hannah Saad has joined WKMS-FM, Murray State’s NPR station, as the assistant news director. Originally from Michigan, Saad earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama. She moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021. Prior to joining WKMS, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home.
C-Plant Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Pamela Cline, senior vice president. Early in her career, Cline began working as an auto finance manager for Country Chevrolet in Benton, Wheeler McClain in Mayfield, and Stevens Chevrolet in LaCenter. Her career with C-Plant began in 2003 as an Indirect Loan Officer and she was quickly promoted to Lending Manager. She was promoted to senior vice president in 2007. Since then, Cline has helped lead the credit union’s operations with her extensive knowledge, skills, and experience. She currently works with collections, manages indirect lending, trains and mentors loan officers, and reviews loans.
Williams & Roof Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, has been recognized as a 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams. This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds — helping their clients succeed. John Williams, Jr. and Amy Roof, Senior Vice President- Investments, have 40 years combined experience as certified investment planning professionals. The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating.
Jeremy Webb, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Eddyville. Specializing in family medicine, Webb’s services include everything from wellness visits and disease prevention, to health maintenance and care for urgent conditions. Webb received his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. While there, he participated in the Rural Scholar program and received honors in histology, the study of the structure of tissues. He continued his professional training as a family medicine resident at HonorHealth, a six-hospital system in Phoenix. In addition, he is board-certified in family medicine, a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is certified by the American Heart Association in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support.
Art Davis recently joined the administrative staff at Paducah Middle School as an administrative substitute. Davis returns to Paducah Middle School after retiring as principal of Paducah Tilghman High School in 2019. Davis began his work at Paducah Tilghman as band director in 1992. In 1997 he became assistant principal and athletic director. He began serving as principal in 2004. Following his retirement, he was assistant principal at Metropolis Elementary until 2022.
River Valley AgCredit recently announced Julli Haley as the mortgage loan originator in the Mayfield Branch. Resiging in Wingo,Haley enjoys anything outdoors such as bow hunting, riding horses, and playing cards. She looks forward to helping people in Graves County accomplish their financial goals, especially first- time home buyers.
Community Financial Services Bank recently announced the promotion of Allen Waddell as the chief human resources officer following the retirement of Kathy Seaford. Waddell was previously promoted to senior vice president, assistant HR director in May of 2022. Waddell has been with CFSB for almost 11 years. He began his career in the Client Service Center, taking on several different positions since, including relationship banker, loss mitigation specialist, relationship banker team leader, and retail banking manager. Waddell graduated from Murray State University in 2012 with a bachelors degree in Finance and from the Paul W. Barret Graduate School of Banking in 2016.
