Independence Bank is among the businesses included in the 19th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the list of 100 companies. The selection process, managed by Workforce Research Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures, paired with the results of an internal employee survey. Last year, in the summer of 2022, Independence Bank ranked fourth in the medium category, which includes organizations ranging from 150-499 employees. 2023 marks the 15th year that Independence Bank has received this recognition. Final results are expected to be announced on June 8.

