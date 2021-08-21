Dr. Clinton Kaufman has joined the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital general surgery team, Paducah wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Kaufman attended medical school at The University of Pikeville in Kentucky and completed his surgical residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He gained board certification in general surgery in 2018 through the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. After training, he worked for three years at Twin Lakes Hospital in Leitchfield, practicing advanced laparoscopy, endoscopy and wound care.
Steven Powless, executive chairman of the board, Computer Services Inc., has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services advisory committee on the Second Chance Pathways to Recovery program.
West Kentucky-based Peel & Holland has been included in Insurance Business America magazine’s annual Top Insurance Employers 2021 list. In its annual survey of thousands on insurance professionals across the country, IBA gathers employee input on various workplace aspects, from compensation and benefits to employee development and culture. Peel & Holland is headquartered in Benton, with offices in Paducah, Murray, Mayfield and Franklin.
