District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, Benton, was presented with the 2021 Partner for Common Sense Justice Award at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast. The award is presented on behalf of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Partnership of Common Sense Justice, the coalition of groups and citizens who want a better legal climate in Kentucky. Carroll was among the sponsors of Senate Bill 5, which provides liability protection for health care providers, businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who have reopened and are following recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
•••
Kurt Sutton, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Paducah, recently qualified for the Edward Jones managing partner’s conference, reserved for the top 2% of the firm’s more than 19,000 advisers. This is the 14th year Sutton has qualified for the honor. He began his career at Edward Jones in 2000.
•••
Dennis McClain has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company at the McCracken County Farm Bureau — Kentucky Oaks West office. A McCracken County native, McClain holds a bachelor’s degree in IT and a master’s degree in business, both from the University of Phoenix. He has a background in banking. In his new position, McClain will call on the residents of McCracken County to offer a variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.