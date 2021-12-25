The Kentucky League of Cities has recognized Carol Young with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance. Young serves on the Paducah Board of Adjustments. The recognition is part of the KLC City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training. The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
Amy Roof, senior vice president- investments with Williams & Roof Wealth Management, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Paducah, has earned the designation of Certified Investment Management Analyst after completing the required training. Certified Investment Management Analyst is an advanced professional certification for financial advisors and investment consultants. Certification reflects experience, education, examination, and ethical standards, and integrates investment knowledge to provide objective investment advice to individuals and institutions. The CIMA certification program is the only credential designed specifically for financial professionals who want to attain a high level of competency as an advanced investment consultant. Roof has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds a master’s degree from The College of Financial Planning.
UBS Global Wealth Management – US Paducah Kentucky Branch announces that Jason Straub has joined the firm as a financial advisor partnering with the Brown Wealth Management Group, having completed his FINRA SIE, Series 7, and Series 66 licensing exams. A Paducah native, he attended Heath High School and earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Kentucky. He opened Straub Medical Sales and later served as major gift officer and director of philanthropy at Baptist Health Foundation in Paducah.
Joel Bradburne has been selected to serve as field manager of the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office in Lexington. In this role, Bradburne will oversee the deactivation and demolition of the former gaseous diffusion facilities at the Portsmouth, Ohio, and Paducah, Kentucky, sites, and the Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride Conversion Project, which includes operations at both locations. Bradburne was named acting PPPO manager on July 31 this year. Prior to that, he served as PPPO deputy field manager. In that position, he provided leadership direction to the Lexington professional staff and site management, and served as manager of the DUF6 project.
