Dr. Sarah Shelton, Louisville, a Paducah native, has been elected president of the International Association of Correctional and Forensic Psychology (IACFP). The IACFP is led by an international board of directors and has had a global presence for more than 63 years. The organization supports correctional and forensic psychologists who work with justice-involved individuals throughout the world. Shelton’s six-year term begins as she concludes her eight-year term of governance of the National Register of Health Service Psychologists, of which she was president and chair of the board. She is a former President of the Kentucky Psychological Association and has served in multiple other leadership roles at the state and national levels.
• • •
Baptist Health Paducah has again earned a three-year accreditation in breast ultrasound from the American College of Radiology (ACR). Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical test that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and better treat medical conditions. Ultrasound imaging of the breast produces a picture of the internal structures of the breast. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. Board-certified physicians and medical physicists, who are experts in the field, award the accreditation to facilities meeting ACR “Practice Parameters and Technical Standards” after a peer-review evaluation. The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.
• • •
TVA’s vice president of federal affairs, Justin Maierhofer, was recently named the regional vice president of the organization’s North region. In this new role, Maierhofer will lead integrated engagement strategies with local power companies, directly-served customers, state and local government officials, and community groups throughout central Tennessee and TVA’s territory in Kentucky. Maierhofer’s appointment completes the selection of four regional vice president positions, joining recently announced regional vice presidents Jared Mitchem (South region), Carol Eimers (East region), and Mark Yates (West region). Maierhofer has held key leadership positions throughout his career with TVA, including vice president, external affairs and vice president and chief of staff for the Office of the CEO. Prior to joining TVA, he served as senior policy adviser for the U.S. Department of Energy. He has a master of arts degree from George Washington University, and a bachelor of arts degree from Florida State University.
