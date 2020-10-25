The partners and staff at Kemper CPA Group LLP have announced a merger with Hawkins & Company, Inc., effective Nov. 1. The firm will operate under the Kemper CPA Group LLP name and will be located at the existing Kemper CPA Group office in Paducah. Partners and staff from Hawkins & Company will remain on staff at Kemper CPA Group LLP. Hawkins & Company has been serving the Paducah area since 1991, and the merger strengthens Kemper CPA Group’s presence in Western Kentucky. Tony Rubenacker, managing partner of Kemper CPA Group LLP, said the two companies share a philosophy of helping clients grow and succeed. Kemper CPA Group, one of the 100 largest CPA firms in the United States, was established in Mount Carmel, Ill., in 1958. It currently operates 30 offices in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and California. Corporate headquarters are in Evansville, Ind. Services offered include tax planning and preparation, consulting, asset management services, medical practice management, forensic accounting and business valuations. Additional services include employee benefit plan administration, as well as auditing, bookkeeping, payroll services, computer network design and installation, and accounting software implementation.
Jessica Wallace recently joined Kemper CPA Group LLP’s Paducah office as a staff accountant. She primarily focuses in the areas of auditing, business consulting, tax planning and tax preparation. She is a 2020 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science with an area in accounting. She is also a member of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Paducah Class No. 34.
Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions: Jody Brown, La Center, to the office of magistrate for the second district of Ballard County; Marty Barnett, a paramedic for the Murray-Calloway County EMS, to the Kentucky Emergency Response Commission; Randy McCallon, Murray, a retired educator, to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority; Keith Murt, Paducah, president of Murtco, Inc., to the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board.
