Sandra Wilson, president and CEO of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, has been chosen to serve as the 2021 Chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE). Wilson will assume her new role Oct. 1. Wilson began her role at the Paducah chamber in 2013, where she joined on the Kentucky chamber board as a member of the local chamber advisory committee. Since she became president, the Paducah chamber has achieved five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was named Chamber of the Year in 2017 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) is the organization that provides professional development and continuing education opportunities for local chambers of commerce, their staff and volunteers. KCCE strives to provide assistance, resources and grassroots advocacy to all chambers across the state.
• • •
Andrew Higdon DuPerrieu, of Blythe Investment Advisors, has been awarded the accredited Investment fiduciary designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies. The AIF designation signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility as it applies to employer sponsored retirement plans. DuPerrieu is a certified financial planner and investment advisor representative providing investment management and financial planning services to both businesses and individuals.
• • •
David Culbertson, president and chief operating officer of CSI, has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Culbertson began his CSI career as a programmer in 1989 and has held numerous leadership positions since, including vice president of research and business development and group president of technology services. In his role as president and COO, Culbertson oversees the strategic direction for CSI’s portfolio of technology and financial services solutions, regulatory compliance, administration, sales and customer service. He also works to ensure the seamless delivery of CSI’s products and services to its customers, while creating operational efficiencies across the company. Culbertson has served his community on various boards and currently serves on the board of directors for The Carson Center For The Performing Arts and on the Kentucky Regional Board for Mercy Health.
